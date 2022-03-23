The metaverse may bring new cyber risks. Here’s what companies can do

An employee wearing HTC's Vive virtual reality headset plays a video game at the T.UM showroom in the SK Telecom Co. headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, on June 11, 2021.

Imagine discussing a confidential multimillion-dollar deal with your boss. The conversation ends, and you both leave.

A while later, you both meet again and you bring up your earlier conversation — but your boss has absolutely no recollection of the deal.

What just happened?

In the metaverse, this might mean you were the victim of a hacked avatar or deepfake, said Prabhu Ram, head of the industry intelligence group at CyberMedia Research, a research and consulting firm. Deepfakes refer to manipulated digital figures that look or sound like someone else.

The metaverse has drawn hype in recent months, with companies like Meta, formerly known as Facebook, and Ralph Lauren, rushing to get their foot in the door. But unless cybersecurity risks in the metaverse are addressed, these companies may not see the success they're hoping for.

Cybercrime in the real world is already becoming more rampant.

Cybersecurity firm Check Point reported a 50% increase in overall attacks per week on corporate networks in 2021 compared to a year earlier. As businesses rush to plant their flag in the metaverse, not all may realize the full dangers of this new world, said Ram.

"Since the contours and potential of metaverse are yet to be fully realized, the overt concerns around privacy and security issues in the metaverse remain confined to only a few 'tech-aware' companies," Ram said.

"As new attack vectors emerge, they will require a fundamental realignment of today's security paradigms to identify, verify and secure the metaverse," he added.