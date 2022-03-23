Assisted living communities average more than $4,000 monthly. This is where they are the most and least costly

There's a common retirement expense that you may never face but should take note of anyway — assisted living.

Facilities that provide such care come with an average monthly price tag of $4,057 (or $48,684 yearly) in the U.S., according to research from Seniorly, a website that helps users compare senior living communities. That cost per month ranges from an average $3,045 (or $36,540 yearly) in Georgia to $5,893 ($70,716 yearly) in New Jersey.

Assisted living communities are residential spots for individuals who can maintain some independence yet need help with day-to-day living activities, such as bathing, dressing or doing laundry. While they may offer medication management, ongoing medical care generally is not provided, which makes these places different (and generally less expensive) than nursing homes, which cost a median $7,756 monthly ($93,072 a year), according to Genworth.

More from Personal Finance:

Mom or Dad moving in? Tips for being a caregiver

If you’re nearing retirement, be aware of this big risk

Cars leased in 2019 worth $7,200 more than expected

Both assisted living and nursing home care fall under the umbrella of long-term care, which generally is not covered by Medicare except in certain situations. And while many retirees eventually will need some level of daily help, others won't need it at all.

So what are your options to cover this unpredictable cost?

"There is no cheap way of paying for it," said David Mendels, a certified financial planner and director of planning at Creative Financial Concepts in New York.