Your 2019 leased car is now worth an average $7,200 more than expected. If your contract ends soon, be sure to explore your options

If your three-year auto lease is coming to an end soon, be aware that your car may be worth far more than you realize.

The 2022 average trade-in value for 2019 model-year vehicles is 33% higher ($7,208) than the predetermined residual value — a vehicle's worth at the end of a lease — according to research from Edmunds.com. This means you may be able to profit off a car you'd normally just turn in to the dealership.

"These values are completely different from what the residual value estimates were," said Ivan Drury, senior manager of insights for Edmunds. "That's a good thing for anyone who's leasing."

More from Personal Finance:

Annuities could become a default investment in 401(k)s

Nearing retirement? Be sure to manage this big risk

What remote workers need to know about their taxes

An ongoing global shortage of microchips — key components needed for today's autos to operate — continues to impede manufacturers' production of new vehicles, which has translated into demand outpacing supply. The Russia-Ukraine war could also further disrupt the manufacturing supply chain and lead to more cuts in production.

Demand continues to spill into the used-car market, where prices are up 41.2% from a year ago, according to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The average price for 1- to 3-year-old cars is above $41,000, up more than 50% from $27,300 in January 2020 (pre-pandemic), according to car-shopping app CoPilot.

Among luxury vehicles, the 2019 Lexus IS 300 tops the list for posting the biggest jump between its current trade-in value and the residual value it was assigned at the beginning of the lease. The car now fetches an average of $31,521 when traded in, 46% higher than the estimated residual value of $21,653, according to Edmunds.