Russian oligarch Abramovich's two superyachts worth a combined $1 billion are escaping sanctions — for now

Eclipse, the private luxury yacht of Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, anchors at Cruise Port in Marmaris district of Mugla, Turkey on March 22, 2022.

The azure waters of southwest Turkey saw the arrival of a two multimillion-dollar superyachts this week reportedly belonging to Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, whose voyage to circumvent Western sanctions continues.

The Eclipse, a 533-foot, six-story superyacht — one of the largest in the world — docked in the resort town of Marmaris Tuesday, narrowly skirting nearby Greek islands and the purview of EU sanctions, tracking data showed.

Complete with two helipads, two swimming pools, a disco hall and a mini submarine, it joins the 458-foot Solaris, another luxury yacht linked to the Chelsea FC owner, which arrived at the Turkish tourist resort of Bodrum a day earlier.

They account for two superyachts known to belong to the oligarch, both traveling under Bermuda flags.

With each one worth an estimated $600 million or more, Abramovich is now seen stationing $1.2 billion in the non-EU country as he seeks to move his assets out of reach of U.S., U.K. and EU governments targeting Russia's wealthy elite.

And it's a legitimate move — so long as the yachts remain outside the territorial waters of sanctioning countries, which extend 12 nautical miles out from the coastline. To be sure, Abramovich is not currently subject to U.S. sanctions reportedly because of his role in facilitating talks between the White House and President Vladimir Putin — a position the U.S. is currently weighing.

"Yachts alleged to be beneficially owned by sanctioned individuals are free to travel and operate outside EU/U.K./U.S. waters," Benjamin Maltby, partner at U.K.-based Keystone Law and an expert in yacht and luxury asset law, told CNBC Wednesday.