BP establishes partnership focused on offshore wind in Japan   

An offshore wind turbine photographed in waters off the coast of Japan on October 4, 2013.

BP has agreed to establish a strategic partnership with Japanese conglomerate Marubeni that will focus on offshore wind development and potentially look at "other decarbonisation projects, including hydrogen."

The agreement will see BP purchase a 49% stake in an offshore wind project proposed for waters off Japan's coast. The energy major's announcement, made Wednesday, did not contain details of the project's size or when it may be built.

The agreement, it said, was "subject to merger control approvals." In relation to the plans, BP is to set up a Tokyo-based "local offshore wind development team."

The Japanese government is targeting 10 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030. By the year 2040, its goal is 30 to 45 GW. Under an "ambitious outlook," Japan's 6th Strategic Energy Plan envisages renewables accounting for 36% to 38% of its power generation mix in 2030.

The country also wants to be carbon neutral by 2050. According to the International Energy Agency, meeting this goal "will require Japan to substantially accelerate the deployment of low-carbon technologies by 2030, to address regulatory and institutional barriers and further enhance competition in its energy markets."

"It will also be important to develop different decarbonisation scenarios and to prepare for the possibility that certain low-carbon technologies, such as nuclear, might not expand as quickly as hoped," the IEA adds.