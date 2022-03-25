EU strikes gas deal with the U.S. as it seeks to cut its reliance on Russia

U.S. President Joe Biden and European Commission's President Ursula von der Leyen shake hands after speaking about steel and aluminium tariffs, on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Rome, Italy October 31, 2021.

The U.S. has said it will work with international partners to provide at least 15 billion cubic meters more of liquified natural gas to Europe this year.

U.S. President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a joint task force to reduce the bloc's dependence on Russian fossil fuels as the Kremlin's war with Ukraine continues.

It comes amid heightened concern that energy-importing countries continue to top up President Vladimir Putin's war chest with oil and gas revenue on a daily basis.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.