Here are seven milestones and storylines to watch for at the Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES – Hollywood's biggest night is Sunday, and there could be plenty of history made.

With the diversity in this year's crop of Oscar nominees, audiences are likely to see a number of milestones set. The academy often is criticized for a lack of diversity in its nominations. And while there are some clear front-runners for the 94th annual Academy Awards, there's still room for underdogs to snag an upset in several categories.

There's also plenty of controversy, too. This year, the show has come under fire for its decision to present some awards before the live broadcast begins and then edit those winners into the show later.

The eight awards that are set to be announced prior to the broadcast are for live action short, animated short, short documentary, editing, score, hair and makeup, sound and production design.

The trio of Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will assume hosting duties during Sunday's ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. For the last three years, the show has not had a host.

Heading into Sunday's ceremony, Steven Spielberg has already become the first director to be nominated across six decades, earning nods for "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" in the '70s, "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" in the '80s, "Schindler's List" and "Saving Private Ryan" in the '90s, "Munich" in the '00s, "Lincoln" in the '10s and now "West Side Story."

Kenneth Branagh also made history during last month's nominations, having garnered seven nominations in seven different categories throughout his career. His film "Belfast" earned him a best director nomination as well as one for Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture.

Additionally, Lin-Manuel Miranda could become the 17th person to complete an "EGOT" sweep — winning Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards — if he picks up the trophy for Best Original Song. Miranda has already won two Emmys, three Grammys and three Tony awards.

Here's a look at seven milestones that could be reached during Sunday's ceremony: