Barclays expects 'big jump' in Singapore growth after Covid measures are lifted

SINGAPORE — Singapore is set to reopen its international borders and ease Covid restrictions next week, and that's going to be its "biggest economic driver for growth," according to Brian Tan, senior regional economist at Barclays.

"By our estimates, if we get mobility at places like recreational areas and workplaces going up by just 10%, you're going to get growth of about 3% to 4% of GDP. That's a fairly big jump," Tan said on CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Friday.

Starting March 29, people will be able to gather socially in groups of 10 instead of the current 5-person limit. More employees will be able to return to offices and capacity limits for large events will also be increased, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced Thursday.

"We're also expecting that the resumption of international travel … there's a gap of about 4% of GDP that could potentially be filled," Tan added.