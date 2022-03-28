Japanese stocks set for lower start; data shows China's industrial profits rose

SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan looked set for a lower open on Monday, while data released over the weekend showed Chinese industrial profits grew in the first two months of the year.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,045 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,010. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,149.84.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.21% in morning trade.