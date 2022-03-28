The French election is just two weeks away — and Russia's invasion is overshadowing the vote

With the first round of voting in France's presidential election less than two weeks away, the political debate is heavily influenced by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Far-right political leaders have suffered a setback in opinion polls for their links to Russia's President Vladimir Putin while incumbent Emmanuel Macron has been criticized for being absent from the political campaign as he tries to deal with the geopolitical crisis on the continent. And, above all, the war in Ukraine has pushed up energy and food prices across Europe — fueling concerns also in France about the cost of living.

"This campaign is strange but special in a way," Clement Beaune, France's minister for European affairs and supporter of Macron told CNBC's Charlotte Reed.

He added that when Macron was elected for the first time in 2017, people did not know him or his platform. "Now the French people know him. People know what his DNA is about," he said, explaining why the president has not been campaigning as much as five years ago.

At the same time, he added, "people would not expect him or like him to be absent, to be absorbed by rallies, campaigning himself so basically he needs to be president."

Macron is the European leader that speaks with Russia's President Vladimir Putin the most and has tried to act as a bridge between Moscow and Kyiv and attempts to reach a ceasefire.

Opinion polls predict that Macron will receive 28% of the public's support in the first round of voting, due to take place on April 10. This is followed by anti-immigrant party leader Marine Le Pen at 19% and by the far-left political veteran Jean-Luc Melenchon at 14%, according to Poll of Polls.