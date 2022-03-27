Blinken says U.S. is not seeking regime change; Russia may be trying to encircle troops in east Ukraine. Follow our live updates

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has sought to clarify President Joe Biden's comments that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power."

Speaking Sunday in Israel, Blinken said: "As you know, and as you have heard us say repeatedly, we do not have a strategy of regime change in Russia - or anywhere else, for that matter."

Biden returned to the White House early Sunday after a three-day trip to Europe.

Meanwhile, the U.K. Defence Ministry said Russian forces may be trying to encircle Ukrainian troops fighting separatists in the east of the country.