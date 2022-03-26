Biden set to give major speech in Poland; Ukraine's Zelenskyy urges energy producers to increase output

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken at the Doha Forum conference's opening ceremony.

Speaking via video link, he said: "I ask you to increase output of energy so everyone in Russia understands that no one can use energy as blackmail," according to a translation.

It comes as countries around the world seek to reduce their energy dependence on Russia — a leading producer and global exporter of oil and gas.

Posting on his verified Telegram channel after the address, Zelenskyy said it was only a matter of time before European countries stopped purchasing Russian oil and gas.

"The responsible states, in particular the State of Qatar, are reliable and reputable suppliers of energy resources. And they can contribute to stabilizing the situation in Europe. There is much that can be done to restore justice," he said, according to a translation.

On Friday, the U.S. said it will look to provide at least 15 billion cubic meters more of liquified natural gas to Europe this year, with the volumes expected to increase going forward.

U.S. President Joe Biden described the agreement as a "groundbreaking" new initiative designed to "increase energy security, economic security and national security."