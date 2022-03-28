Huawei posts first-ever yearly revenue decline as U.S. sanctions continue to bite, but profit surges

Huawei reported its first yearly revenue decline on record in 2021 as U.S. sanctions continued to hurt the company.

But the Chinese technology giant's income surged last year as it focused on boosting profitability.

"Despite a revenue decline in 2021, our ability to make a profit and generate cash flows is increasing, and we are more capable of dealing with uncertainty," Huawei's chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, said in a statement.

Huawei's annual report released Monday is the first high-profile corporate event Meng has led since returning to China from Canada, where she was engaged in a nearly three-year extradition battle with the United States. Meng spoke at a press conference at Huawei's headquarters in Shenzhen.

In 2021, Huawei brought in revenue of 636.8 billion Chinese yuan ($99.9 billion), a 28.5% year-on-year decline. That is the first yearly decline in revenue based on publicly available reports dating back to 2002.

Meng said during a press conference on Monday that U.S. sanctions, "supply continuity challenges" and slowing 5G demand in China were key reasons behind the revenue fall.

Net profit last year rose 75.9% year on year to 113.7 billion yuan.

Under former U.S. President Donald Trump, Huawei was put on a U.S. blacklist called the Entity List which restricted American firms from exporting key components and software to the company. Washington has sought to cut Huawei's access to high-end chips required for its smartphones and other hardware. Huawei's smartphone market share globally has plunged as a result.