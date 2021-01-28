From No. 1 to No. 6, Huawei smartphone shipments plunge 41% as U.S. sanctions bite

Customers at a Huawei licensed experience store shop for devices on October 30, 2020 in Suzhou, China. Fred Lee | Getty Images News | Getty Images

GUANGZHOU, China — Huawei's smartphone shipments have continued to plunge as a result of U.S. sanctions, sending the once No. 1 vendor in the world tumbling below rivals like Apple. The Chinese technology giant shipped 33 million smartphones globally in the fourth quarter of 2020, a 41% year-on-year decline, putting its market share at 8%, according to data released by Counterpoint Research on Thursday. That made Huawei the sixth biggest smartphone maker in the December quarter, behind Chinese rivals like Oppo and Vivo and far behind Apple and Samsung. Data released Thursday by Canalys showed Huawei shipped 32 million smartphones in the fourth quarter, down nearly 43% from last year. It's the first time Huawei has slipped out of the top five in six years, Canalys said.