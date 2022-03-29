Japan markets set to rise as investors await Australian retail sales data; oil prices slump

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Japan looked set to rise, following a tumble in oil prices overnight. Bitcoin meanwhile surged past a key level.

Nikkei futures were slightly higher than Nikkei 225's last close at 27,943.89, with the contract in Chicago at 28,015 while Osaka futures were at 27,960.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was 0.38% higher, as miners and oil stocks declined.

Economic data for the day ahead includes Australia's retail sales for February.

Oil prices slumped overnight on demand concerns arising from a new lockdown in Shanghai, diving more than 8%.

"Shanghai accounts for 4% of China's total oil consumption. Markets are fearing the outbreak could ultimately put under threat the 15.5 [million barrels per day] of oil the country consumes," said ANZ Research analysts Brian Martin and Daniel Hynes.