Biden’s budget proposes tax hike on married filers making more than $450,000

President Joe Biden introduces his budget request for fiscal year 2023 on March 28, 2022 in Washington.

President Joe Biden released his 2023 federal budget request on Monday, calling to hike the top marginal income tax rate to 39.6% from 37%, a proposal floated by the administration last year.

The higher rates apply to married couples filing together with taxable income over $450,000, heads of household above $425,000, single filers making more than $400,000 and $225,000 for married taxpayers filing separately, according to the Treasury Department.

If enacted, the change may hit higher earners beginning after Dec. 31, 2022, and income thresholds may adjust for inflation after 2023.

However, increases to income tax rates may be difficult to pass, with previous pushbacks from Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz.

Moreover, Democrats have a short window to reach an agreement before midterm election campaigns begin ramping up.

"There weren't enough lawmakers in favor of raising the rate to 39.6% last year for it to make the cut in the House-passed reconciliation bill," said Erica York, senior economist and research manager at the Tax Foundation. "And I don't see anything that has changed to make it easier in an election year."