Democrats might not touch these taxes on the wealthy, but they're going up anyway

Tasos Katopodis | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Democrats jettisoned a number of proposals to raise taxes on the wealthy in their $1.75 trillion social and climate spending measure. But those taxes are set to increase even if lawmakers don't touch them. Starting in 2026, the marginal income-tax rate paid by the highest earners would increase (to 39.6% from 37%), more multimillion-dollar estates would be subject to federal tax and many entrepreneurs would lose a 20% tax deduction on their business income. That's due to language in the 2017 tax law, passed by a Republican-controlled Congress and White House, which made these tax cuts temporary.

Income tax rates

Prior to the 2017 tax law, the highest earners paid a 39.6% marginal income-tax rate. (Individuals paid the rate on income exceeding $426,700 and married couples on income over $480,050, according to the Tax Policy Center.) The law reduced the top rate to 37%. (In 2021, it applies to single taxpayers with income of more than $523,600 and to married couples with income over $628,300.)

The top rate is scheduled to revert to 39.6% in 2026. (The income threshold would be higher than under prior law, however, to account for inflation over the decade.)

Estate tax

The 2017 tax law reduced the number of estates subject to the estate tax, which is a levy on wealth transfer at death. Estates owe a 40% federal tax once values exceed a certain amount. The tax law roughly doubled the threshold, which was $5.49 million per person in 2017. (The amount, which changes each year to account for inflation, is $11.7 million a person and $23.4 million for married couples in 2021.)

The share of estates that pay the tax (about 0.2% a year) is at its lowest percentage on record, dating back to 1934. The threshold would fall to roughly $6 million in 2026 after accounting for inflation, Watson said.

Pass-through deduction