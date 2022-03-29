GM looks to increase electric Hummer production as reservations top 65,000, exceeding expectations

In this article GM

GMC Hummer EV pickup truck Michael Wayland / CNBC

PHOENIX — General Motors has received more than 65,000 reservations for its electric GMC Hummer pickups and SUVs, as the automaker attempts to expedite production of the vehicles to meet demand. The reservations number is higher than the automaker's initial expectations, according to Duncan Aldred, global vice president of GMC. The number of people converting their reservations into orders to buy the Hummer pickup, about 95%, is also higher than expected, he said. "Production's actually slightly ahead of plan and we're putting things in place now to actually expedite that as well, so we can deliver these reservations quicker than we originally thought," he told CNBC here during a media event. "We're seeing momentum building." The Hummer EV pickup is for sale, but new orders would not likely be fulfilled until 2024 due to the number of current reservations, Aldred said. The SUV, which GM unveiled last year after the pickup, isn't expected to arrive until 2023.

Reservations for the electric Hummers have largely been for the pickup because it was launched first, but newer reservations have been more evenly split between the truck and SUV, according to Megan Hart, assistant marketing manager for Hummer. The company declined to provide a specific breakdown between reservations of the pickup and SUV. March has been the best month for reservations aside from when the vehicles were unveiled, Aldred said. GMC started advertising for the Hummer EV pickup late last month with NBA star Lebron James acting as a celebrity spokesman for the vehicle. "What we're looking at now is how can we build the maximum amount and how can we deliver, fulfill these reservations as quickly as possible?" Aldred said. "We're doing all the studies on that and we're confident we can go a lot quicker than we originally thought, but it still means a reservation now probably means delivering in '24."

The 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV and 2022 GMC Hummer EV sport utility truck, or SUT. GM