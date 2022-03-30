German economic advisors send recession warning as Putin's gas deadline nears

Berlin's Brandenburg Gate on the occasion of the Earth Hour, on March 26, 2022.

Germany's heavy reliance on Russian energy could tip its economy into recession, an independent economic think tank warned on Wednesday.

There are rapidly rising concerns over what Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine will mean for European economies. The war has contributed to higher energy prices, it's pushing up food prices too and there are additional expenses to deal with a massive influx of Ukrainians fleeing the war.

There is also the ongoing threat that Moscow might choose to cut its supplies of natural gas into the bloc — which could mean the collapse for many businesses.

"The high dependence on Russian energy supplies entails a considerable risk of lower economic output and even a recession with significantly higher inflation rates," the German Council of Economic Experts, which advises the government in Berlin, said in a report Wednesday.

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed a similar concern last week when addressing the country's Parliament, saying that imposing an immediate ban on Russia energy imports "would mean plunging our country and the whole of Europe into a recession."

His comments highlighted the dependence of Germany, and other EU nations, on Russia for energy supplies.

In 2020, for example, Germany imported almost 59% of its natural gas from Russia, according to data from Europe's statistics office. Other EU nations registered even higher dependencies with the Czech Republic importing 86% of Russian gas, and Latvia and Hungary importing more than 100% — meaning they were buying more than their domestic needs.