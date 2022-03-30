Russia's pledge to scale back in Ukraine met with skepticism; EU to put pressure on China

Japan has expressed skepticism over Russia's pledge to reduce its military operations in and around the Ukrainian capital.

"We are aware that during the ceasefire negotiations between Russia and Ukraine on March 29, both sides made certain concessions, with the Russian side indicating its intention to drastically reduce military operations in and around the capital, Kyiv," Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters at a briefing on Wednesday.

He noted that U.S. President Joe Biden and other U.S. government officials were taking a wait-and-see approach to Russia's stated intentions, with some saying this is merely a repositioning of Moscow's troops and not an actual withdrawal.

"Japan shares the belief that it is important to achieve a concrete cease-fire as soon as possible, and we will continue to monitor the situation with great interest, and at the same time, we will provide the various types of support to Ukraine that we have already announced in a prompt and steady manner," Matsuno said. "In order to immediately stop Russia's aggression and ensure the withdraw of its troops it is important for the international community to work together and continue to take strong measures against Russia."

