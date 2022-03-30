U.S. sends 100 killer drones called Switchblades to Ukraine

WASHINGTON – The U.S. included 100 killer drones in a colossal weapons package for Ukraine that President Joe Biden approved earlier this month, U.S. officials confirmed Wednesday.

Celeste Wallander, assistant secretary of Defense for international security affairs, told lawmakers that Kyiv asked for the weapons, which are dubbed "kamikaze drones."

"We have committed 100 Switchblade tactical unmanned aerial systems to be delivered in the most recent package of presidential drawdown," Wallander said in testimony before the House Armed Services Committee.

"We've heard the Ukrainians and we take that request very seriously," she said.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters last week that the drones would arrive in Ukraine soon. He declined to elaborate further.

The decision to equip Ukraine with a killer drone, dubbed Switchblade, follows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's request to U.S. lawmakers for additional military equipment.

Deploying Switchblades to the fight in Ukraine could be the most significant use of the weapon in combat, as it is not clear how often the U.S. military has used the killer drone on the battlefield.

AeroVironment, the U.S.-based firm that manufactures the weapon, declined to comment on the arms transfer.