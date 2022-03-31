Russian troops sabotaging their own equipment and refusing orders in Ukraine, UK spy chief says

Jeremy Fleming, director of U.K. intelligence agency GCHQ, pictured in November 2019. Fleming delivered a speech in Canberra, Australia on Thursday in which he addressed the war in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has misjudged the situation in Ukraine, but his advisors are scared of telling him the truth about what's happening on the ground, the head of Britain's intelligence agency said Thursday.

"It increasingly looks like Putin has massively misjudged the situation. It's clear he misjudged the resistance of the Ukrainian people," Jeremy Fleming, director of U.K. intelligence agency GCHQ, said in a speech in Australia.

Referring to the conflict in Ukraine as Putin's "personal war," Fleming said the Russian leader had also underestimated the economic consequences of the sanctions regime as well as Russia's military capabilities.

"We've seen Russian soldiers — short of weapons and morale — refusing to carry out orders, sabotaging their own equipment and even accidentally shooting down their own aircraft," he said.

"And even though we believe Putin's advisors are afraid to tell him the truth, what's going on and the extent of these misjudgments must be crystal clear to the regime."

A spokesperson for the Russian government was not available for comment when contacted by CNBC.