Take China and Russia’s ‘no limits’ relationship with a ‘grain of salt,’ says former PBOC advisor

China and Russia's so-called "no limits" partnership is "situational" and should be taken "with a grain of salt," according to Li Daokui, former advisor to the country's central bank, known as the People's Bank of China.

Before Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, Beijing and Moscow announced a "no limits" strategic partnership they said was meant to counter U.S. influence. In a joint statement, both countries said there were no "forbidden areas" of cooperation, but they did not mention Ukraine even though Russian troops were building up on the Ukrainian border at that time.

"I choose to believe that China will not support Russia in a military way," Li, currently Mansfield Freeman professor of economics at Tsinghua University, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Wednesday. "[The] no limit relationship should be read with a grain of salt."

"However, China will keep on doing business with Russia based on humanitarian principles. That is, to help Russian residents to tough through this very difficult period of time," he said.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Beijing's official stance has been to blame the conflict on NATO's eastward expansion. Chinese authorities have so far refused to fully condemn Moscow's invasion of its neighbor.

It stands in sharp contrast to much of the developed world, where multiple countries have slapped unprecedented sanctions against Russian businesses, banks and individuals that left Moscow with serious consequences for its unprovoked invasion.