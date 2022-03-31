Watch Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin launch its first New Shepard space crew of 2022

[The livestream is slated to begin at 8:10 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see the web player above.]

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin is set to launch its New Shepard rocket for the first time this year on Thursday, as the company sends more passengers on short trips to space.

Called NS-20, this New Shepard mission will carry a crew of six – former Party America CEO Marty Allen; real estate development firm Tricor International CEO Marc Hagle and his wife Sharon; University of North Carolina professor Jim Kitchen; former FAA commercial space office leader Dr. George Nield; and Gary Lai, the chief architect of Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket.

Comedian and actor Pete Davidson was previously announced to be flying with the crew, but his seat was turned over to Lai after Davidson became unable to join the mission for an undisclosed reason.

The company is currently targeting liftoff at 9:10 a.m. EST.