Amazon workers on Staten Island vote for company's first unionized warehouse in U.S.

Jason Anthony, a member of Amazon Labor Union, speaks to members of the media during the vote count to unionize Amazon workers outside the National Labor Relations Board offices in New York, U.S., on Friday, April 1, 2022.

Employees at an Amazon warehouse on New York's Staten Island voted Friday to join a union, a groundbreaking move for organized labor and a stinging defeat for the e-commerce giant, which has aggressively fought unionization efforts at the company.

While the official vote tally hasn't been announced, the union's union's lead is large enough that remaining and contested ballots are unlikely to sway the outcome of the election. The latest tally, according to a union organizer, is 2,350 in favor of joining and 1,912 opposed.

The Staten Island facility, known as JFK8, employs roughly 6,000 workers. It's the first time an Amazon facility in the U.S. has successfully voted to unionize. The election result still needs to be formally certified by the National Labor Relations Board.

The projected outcome marks a setback for Amazon, which has invested heavily in touting its own benefits over those offered by unions. Amazon papered the walls at JFK8 with banners that proclaimed "Vote No," set up a website and held weekly mandatory meetings. It even hired an influential consulting and polling firm with close ties to Democratic political groups.

By voting in the Amazon Labor Union, Staten Island workers could challenge Amazon's current labor model, which is the backbone of its Prime two-day shipping promise. Unions stand to disrupt the level of control that Amazon exerts over its warehouse and delivery employees, like their ability to unilaterally set the pace of work and hourly wages, labor experts previously told CNBC.

The ALU has called for Amazon to put in place "more reasonable" productivity rates in the warehouse. It's also urging the company to raise wages, as well as give workers more paid breaks and vacation, among other demands.

The ALU was an unlikely contender to win the first unionized Amazon warehouse. Started in 2021, it's a grassroots, worker-led organization that's largely depended on crowdsourced donations from a GoFundMe account to fund organizing activities.