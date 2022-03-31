Amazon hired an influential Democratic pollster to fight Staten Island union drive

Amazon workers arrive with paperwork to unionize at the NLRB office in Brooklyn, New York, October 25, 2021.

Amazon tapped an influential consulting and polling firm with close ties to Democratic political groups to help the company thwart a critical unionization effort at a Staten Island, New York, warehouse, CNBC has learned.

Global Strategy Group, which served as a polling partner for a pro-Biden super PAC ahead of the 2020 election, has been working for Amazon since at least late last year to produce anti-union materials, according to documents viewed by CNBC.

Employees at the fulfillment center, known as JFK8, began casting their ballots Friday. The vote on whether to unionize wrapped up Wednesday, and the National Labor Relations Board is in the process of counting votes.

Amazon has fought aggressively to beat back unionization efforts on Staten Island, just as it has in Bessemer, Alabama, where workers just concluded a second union vote after the initial one failed last year. Warehouse staffers across the company amped up their activism during the Covid pandemic, demanding safer working conditions and better pay.

At JFK8, Amazon's largest warehouse in New York City, and three other facilities on Staten Island, GSG has put together videos featuring Amazon managers and executives, and has distributed flyers to staffers. Amazon has delivered anti-union presentations that workers have been required to sit through at meetings, which were often attended by representatives from GSG, according to a person familiar with the matter.

GSG employees have also been monitoring the social media accounts of Amazon Labor Union organizers, said the person, who asked not to be named due to confidentiality. ALU is a fledgling organization, made up of current and former company employees, that's seeking to represent JFK8 workers.

An Amazon spokesperson declined to comment on GSG's work in Staten Island. Representatives from GSG didn't respond to a request for comment.