Spider-Man spin-off 'Morbius' with Jared Leto is 'lazy,' 'not good' and 'totally skippable,' critics say

It's never a good sign when a critic says your movie could have been "better summed up in a two-minute trailer," but, alas, that is the case for Sony's latest Marvel film "Morbius."

As Adam Graham of the Detroit News notes in his review of the film, the studio's desire to expand its Spider-Man lore is understandable. However, without the steady hand of Disney, Sony seems to struggle to lift its villains from the comic page to the big screen.

Graham is not alone in his assessment of the Jared Leto-led film. The film, which premieres Friday, has garnered poor reviews across the board and recently held at 16% on Rotten Tomatoes from 134 reviews.

"Morbius is a perfunctory, sloppy, paint-by-numbers attempt to remind audiences that Sony has the rights to these Spider-Man villains and by golly they're going to use them," Kyle Anderson wrote in his review of the film for Nerdist.

While the two Venom films were theatrical success stories for Sony neither were considered "Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes, meaning they do not have a score of 60% or higher on the site.

In the film, Leto portrays biochemist Michael Morbius, who is trying to cure himself of a rare blood disease. However, when an experiment goes wrong, he accidentally infects himself with a form of vampirism. While he is seemingly cured of his disease, gaining strength and speed, he also craves blood.

He is reluctant to to give into his new urges, but his friend Milo, who also had the same blood disease and took the same "cure," relishes in his new power and has few qualms about what it takes to sustain his new form.

"'Morbius' is just not good," wrote Anderson. "There's no two ways about it. It just feels lazy and unfinished."

To be sure, some critics saw virtues in the movie. "Morbius has a sense of place — and an interest in interesting places — that distinguishes it from the gleaming, anonymous Atlanta pop of so many other superhero films," Richard Lawson wrote for Vanity Fair. Manohla Dargis of The New York Times hailed the "restraint, sensitivity and gestural expressivity" of Leto's performance.

Beyond that, though, there aren't many voices speaking up for "Morbius." Here's what critics had to say about the movie ahead of its Friday debut: