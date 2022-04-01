Russian foreign minister's high profile visit puts India under pressure

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met India's Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in New Delhi on April 1, 2022. Both men met in Moscow in July 2021, as seen in this file photo.

As the war in Ukraine rages on, a visit by Russia's top diplomat is putting India under pressure.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is in New Delhi to persuade India to hold on to its neutral line on the Ukraine war and bypass international sanctions to buy more of its crude oil through a rupee-ruble payment mechanism.

On Friday, he met his counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and expressed "appreciation" for India's neutral stand on Ukraine. "India is taking this situation in the entirety of facts and not just in a one-sided way," Lavrov said. He may also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit.

But in high diplomatic drama, the Russian minister's visit came just after the visit by British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, which was billed by British press as a push against Russia. U.S. deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh — one of the chief architects of sanctions against Russia — was also in town on a similar mission.

There is good personal chemistry between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Modi, who is one of only four foreign leaders to have been awarded Russia's top decoration, the Order of St. Andrew.

In its 2021 National Security Strategy, Russia described relations with New Delhi as a "special and privileged strategic partnership," and discussed them in the same paragraph as Russo-Chinese ties.

A day earlier, Lavrov was in China to met China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and reinforce ties.

"China-Russia relations have withstood the new test of the changing international situation, maintained the correct direction of progress and shown tenacious development momentum," Wang said after their meeting, in a sign that China is continuing to stand by its "no limits" partnership with Russia.

Like Beijing, New Delhi has abstained in UN votes condemning the Russian invasion but is now coming under increasing pressure from Western nations to revise its stance.

India buying Russian oil

There have been concerns about India ramping up its oil purchases from Russia at deep discounts.

During a visit to India this week, U.S. Deputy National Security Adviser for International Economics said the Biden administration did not want to see India crank up its crude oil purchases from Russia.

Speaking from Washing on Wednesday, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said India's purchases of cheap Russian oil were "deeply disappointing" and again urged New Delhi to stand "on the right side of history."