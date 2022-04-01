U.S.-listed Chinese stocks jump after China reportedly considers sharing company audits

A security personnel stands guard at the opening session of Baidu's annual AI developers conference Baidu Create 2019 in Beijing, China, July 3, 2019.

New York-listed Chinese stocks jumped Friday after a report that China is considering sharing key information that would allow the firms to continue trading publicly in the U.S.

Beijing regulators are working to give U.S. authorities complete access to audits of Chinese companies listed publicly in New York, Bloomberg reported Friday. The China Securities Regulatory Commission also told CNBC in a statement that it met with some accounting firms in the country, telling them to consider preparing for joint inspections.

Alibaba jumped 7.2%, JD.com added 6.7%, Baidu gained 9.1%, and Pinduoduo rallied 11.5% before the bell Friday.