Red Cross rescuers try again to reach besieged Mariupol; Ukraine forces advance near Kyiv, UK says. Follow our live updates

A Red Cross convoy will try again on Saturday to facilitate the safe passage of civilians from the encircled Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

The International Committee of the Red Cross on Friday sent a team of humanitarian workers to lead a convoy out of the port city, which has been besieged since the early days of Russia's five-week-old invasion, but they turned back. The ICRC said conditions had made it "impossible to proceed" and called on parties to provide the necessary security guarantees.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces have captured more territory around the capital of Kyiv as Russian troops continue to withdraw, according to British military intelligence.

The UK Ministry of Defence confirmed Friday night that a Russian oil facility was destroyed near the border with Ukraine. The local Russian governor said Ukrainian helicopters carried out the attack.