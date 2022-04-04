European markets cautious amid talk of further Russia sanctions

LONDON — European markets were mixed on Monday as Western powers prepare more sanctions against Russia following allegations of civilian massacres in Ukrainian towns.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 slipped 0.2% in early trade, with autos shedding 1.1% while health-care stocks added 0.8%.

Ukraine's top prosecutor said 410 bodies had been found in towns recaptured from retreating Russian forces around Kyiv as part of an investigation into possible war crimes, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of genocide. Russia has denied allegations that its forces killed civilians in Bucha, 23 miles northwest of Kyiv.

The European Union plans to introduce fresh sanctions against Moscow in the wake of the new reported atrocities, with European Council President Charles Michel announcing on Twitter that "further EU sanctions & support are on their way."

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mostly higher on Monday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index leading gains as shares of Chinese tech climbed after a recent signal by Chinese authorities of progress toward resolving an audit dispute, which had threatened U.S.-listed Chinese firms with delisting.

Stateside, stock futures pointed fractionally lower in early premarket trade.

