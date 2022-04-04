Many Americans face big tax bills on 2021 unemployment benefits

A Miami-Dade County job fair in Miami on Dec. 16, 2021. Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Many Americans who collected unemployment benefits in 2021 may be on the hook for big bills this tax season. The federal government and most states treat unemployment benefits as taxable income. However, tax wasn't collected on about 60% of unemployment benefits paid in 2021, according to Andrew Stettner, an unemployment expert and senior fellow at progressive think tank The Century Foundation who analyzed U.S. Department of the Treasury data.

Here's another way to think about it: About 60% of people opted not to withhold tax on those benefits, he said. Approximately 25 million people received unemployment benefits in 2021. Workers collected $325 billion in total benefits in 2021, Stettner said, citing Treasury data.

States, which administer the benefits, offer the option to withhold tax at a standard 10% rate. State governments reported just $13.3 billion of tax withholding — roughly 40% of the $32.5 billion that would have been collected if everyone opted to withhold tax, Stettner said. "On average, only 40% of people withheld their taxes, and 60% didn't withhold at all," Stettner said. That's roughly the same share as in 2020, according to a separate The Century Foundation analysis. However, there's a key difference — Congress authorized a federal tax break on up to $10,200 of benefits, per person, in 2020 as part of the American Rescue Plan, a pandemic relief law. Most states gave the break for states levies, too, or already exempt unemployment compensation and other income from tax.