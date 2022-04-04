Social Security offices are reopening this week. How to reduce your wait time

Social Security beneficiaries soon will have one more way to seek assistance from the government agency as local offices are slated to reopen this week.

Starting Thursday, April 7, the Social Security Administration will restore in-person services, including for people who do not have appointments, acting Social Security commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi announced on Monday.

The reopening marks a major milestone for the government agency, which mostly shuttered in-person services after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic two years ago.

During that time, the Social Security Administration pivoted mostly to online and phone services. However, many beneficiaries have complained about long waits on the agency's 800 number. Moreover, government inspections have highlighted the fact that the agency lacks formal processes for processing mail, which has caused delays for some applications and services.

Even as offices reopen, people should still reach out online or by phone first, according to Kijakazi.

"To avoid waiting in line, I strongly encourage people, who can, to use our online services at www.socialsecurity.gov, call us and schedule appointments in advance rather than walking in without an appointment," Kijakazi said. "Phone appointments can save you a trip to a busy office."