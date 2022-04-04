Tiger Woods turns up at Augusta National in FootJoy golf shoes, not Nike

A detail of the shoes of Tiger Woods of the United States as he warms up in the practice area prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 03, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia.

Tiger Woods didn't wear the iconic Nike swoosh on his feet when he stepped onto the green Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. Instead, Woods was spotted wearing a pair of black FootJoy Premier Series-Packard golf shoes.

The sight at the home course of the storied Masters tournament, which kicks off Thursday, triggered widespread speculation in the golf world – and was met by a vague statement from Nike.

"Like golf fans around the world, we are delighted to see Tiger back on the course," Nike said in a statement. "He is an incredible athlete, and it is phenomenal to see him returning to the game at this level. His story continues to transcend sport and inspire us all. As he continues his return, we will work with him to meet his new needs."

FootJoy is owned by publicly traded Acushnet. A representative for Acushnet didn't immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

The footwear flap moved investors slightly, too. Acushnet shares rose about 2% in early trading, while Nike shares fell less than 1%.