Tiger Woods was speeding as fast as 87 mph before car crash, cops say

Tiger Woods was speeding as fast as 87 mph, or more than 45 mph faster than the legal speed limit, before his SUV crashed in late February in southern California, badly injuring the golf legend, police said Wednesday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the accident was the result of Woods driving in what they called an unsafe manner for road conditions.

Woods' vehicle, a Genesis GV80 SUV, was going 75 mph when it crashed and began rolling over, police said.

They also said there was no evidence that thr 45-year-old Woods was impaired or intoxicated at the time of the Feb. 23 crash.

Police said they will not issue a citation for Woods, who is currently recovering at his home in Florida.

Woods "has no recollection of the collision," police said.

The golfer, who was alone in the SUV, was trapped in the wreck, which occurred after he hit a center median in the road, and then careened into brush, hitting a tree at just before 7:12 a.m. PT.

After being extricated from the vehicle, Woods was taken to a local hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery for what was called "suffered significant orthopedic injuries" to his lower right leg."

Woods' epic career, which has featured 82 PGA titles, was upended in November 2009 after crashed another SUV one morning into a fire hydrant just outside his then-residence in Florida.

Woods was knocked unconscious from that crash for more than five minutes. His then-wife, Elin Nordegren, reportedly used a golf club to smash a window and drag him out of the car.

The incident led to weeks of reports that Woods had been involved in multiple extramarital affairs. He entered a clinic for treatment shortly afterward.

In May 2017, Woods was charged with driving under the influence in Florida after police discovered him asleep in a damaged car.

In an apology later, Woods blamed "an unexpected reaction" to a mix of prescribed medications for his passing out.

"I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved," Woods said at that time.

A month after that arrest, Woods entered a clinic for treatment related to issues with prescription pain medication and a sleep disorder.

Woods was said to be using pain medication to help him get up and move while recovering from four back operations.

