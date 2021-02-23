Tiger Woods injured in crash, jaws of life were used to rescue him

Tiger Woods of the United States celebrates after sinking his putt on the 18th green to win during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia.

Golf superstar Tiger Woods was injured Tuesday morning in Los Angeles when his SUV crashed and rolled over, authorities said.

Woods, who was the only person in the vehicle, was "extricated from the wreck with the 'jaws of life' by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries," that county's sherriff's department said in a tweet.

Deputies arrived at the crash scene on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes at about 7:12 a.m. PT, the department said.

Officials said "the vehicle sustained major damage."

The severity of Woods' injuries were unknown.