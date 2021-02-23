Tiger Woods injured in crash, jaws of life were used to rescue him

Golf superstar Tiger Woods was injured Tuesday morning in Los Angeles when his SUV crashed and rolled over, authorities said.
Woods, who was the only person in the vehicle, was "extricated from the wreck with the 'jaws of life' by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries," that county's sherriff's department said in a tweet.
Deputies arrived at the crash scene on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes at about 7:12 a.m. PT, the department said.
Officials said "the vehicle sustained major damage."
The severity of Woods' injuries were unknown.
Woods was seen on social media on Monday on a golf course with former Miami Heat basketball star Dwayne Wade.
Woods last competed at the PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida, which concluded Dec. 20. He played alongside his son 11-year-old son, Charlie Woods, in the tournament. The duo finished seventh.
