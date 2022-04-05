IPO deals in China and Hong Kong slump as omicron cases jump

The number of public listings in greater China fell significantly in the first quarter of the year, but still performed better than other global markets, data from consultancy EY showed.

Greater China overall had a 28% drop in the number of initial public offerings, although IPO activity in Hong Kong was slower compared to mainland China.

"Hong Kong saw notably slower IPO activity due to recent market volatility, a severe outbreak of Omicron cases and a relatively bigger fall in the local stock market indices," said EY in a report.

Hong Kong had just 12 IPO deals, a drop of over 60% compared to a year ago.

Chinese tech shares have plummeted over the past year, hit by China's regulatory crackdown and ongoing tensions with the U.S. The Hang Seng Tech index is down around 44% compared to a year ago, while the benchmark Hang Seng index has fallen about 22% in the same period.

"While Mainland China also saw a small decline in deal numbers, proceeds rose [year-on-year] due to hosting three of the seven mega IPOs in Q1 2022," the firm said.