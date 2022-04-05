These three LNG plays are worthy investments, Jim Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday picked three liquified natural gas stocks investors should consider purchasing.

"Two are pure plays on liquefied natural gas exports – a little dicier – and then one is a more diversified story, really perfect for home-gamers who are worried about volatility," the "Mad Money" host said.

Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine has led the U.S. to raise concerns about restricted supply of commodities, like energy and food, as well as implement economic sanctions against Russia. The U.S said in late March that it will work with global partners to provide upwards of 15 billion cubic meters of liquified natural gas to Europe this year in an attempt to lessen reliance on Russian imports.

Natural gas futures for May rose 6.55% on Tuesday to about $6.10.

Here is Cramer's list of three LNG stocks he believes instestors should be eyeing, starting with his favorite:

Sempra Energy