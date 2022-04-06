Most payday lenders steer borrowers to higher-cost repayment options, consumer watchdog says

Most payday loan borrowers aren't using the lowest-cost repayment option in states where it's available, which perpetuates a cycle of high fees and debt, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Wednesday in a report.

In some cases, payday lenders have withheld information about these "no-cost extended repayment plans" from borrowers to generate more revenue, the federal agency claimed.

The Dodd-Frank Act established the CFPB in the wake of the Great Recession to protect consumers from unfair, abusive and deceptive financial practices.

"Our research suggests that state laws that require payday lenders to offer no-cost extended repayment plans are not working as intended," Rohit Chopra, the bureau's director, said in a written statement. "Payday lenders have a powerful incentive to protect their revenue by steering borrowers into costly re-borrowing."

The Community Financial Services Association of America, a trade group that represents payday lenders, didn't respond to a request for comment by press time.

Payday loans are generally short-term, high-cost loans due in a single payment on a borrower's next payday.

Such lending is allowed in 26 states and more than 12 million people borrow each year, according to the CFPB.