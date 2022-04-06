[The stream is slated to start at 1:00 PM ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

More from Invest in You:

Inflation fears force Americans to rethink financial choices: CNBC Survey

Most Americans are worried about a recession hitting this year

Here's what consumers plan to cut back on if prices continue to surge



Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.