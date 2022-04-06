CNBC Pro

Tom Lee just made a bunch of new stock recommendations to play this year's tough market

Sarah Min@_sarahmin
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Tuesday: Pros pick Meta as a megacap tech stock, add to value names
Alison Conklin
CNBC ProLeon Cooperman says he's still invested even if recession is likely in 2023. Here are his top picks
Yun Li
watch now
VIDEO09:27
CNBC ProMeta, Twitter, and McDonald's are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers April 5
Alison Conklin
Read More