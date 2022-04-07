CNBC Pro

Buy Roblox as it's 'now safe to enter the metaverse,' Citi says

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProFord will continue to struggle as chip shortage lingers, Barclays says in downgrade
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProHere are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Caterpillar, Apple, Tesla, Rivian & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProSynchrony Financial is a buy as macro fears are priced in, Piper Sandler says
Sarah Min
Read More