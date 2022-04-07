EU not expected to fully ban Russian coal imports until August, sources say

A front loader collects a shovel of coal from a pile at the Raspadsky open-pit coal mine, operated by Raspadskaya PJSC, in Mezhdurechensk, Russia, on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.

The European Union's proposed ban on coal imports from Russia is not expected to take full effect until August — a month later than expected, two sources told CNBC Thursday.

Earlier this week, the European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, proposed the ban in the wake of mounting evidence of atrocities by Russian troops against Ukrainians in Bucha and other areas.

The original plan was to phase out coal imports within three months, an EU official, who did not want to be named due to the sensitivity of the talks, told CNBC. However, the same official added that this period had now been extended to four months — bringing the full implementation of the ban to August.

"There seems to have been an effective German lobby to extend the phase out period for existing coal contracts to four months," a second EU official confirmed to CNBC Thursday.

Germany is one of the most skeptical nations when it comes to blocking energy supplies from Russia, but it's not the only one. Austria and Hungary, for instance, are questioning it too.

These nations have the highest energy dependencies on Russia and argue that banning energy supplies from the country could have a bigger impact on their own economies than on Russia's.

Germany, for instance, bought 21.5% of its coal from Russia in 2020. That number rose to 35.2% for oil imports and to 58.9% for natural gas, according to data from the European statistics office.