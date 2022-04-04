Biden calls to put Putin on trial for war crimes over Russia's actions in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with the head of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Alexander Shokhin in Moscow, Russia March 2, 2022.

President Joe Biden said Monday that evidence needs to be gathered to put Russian leader Vladimir Putin on trial for war crimes related to his nation's invasion of Ukraine.

"He is a war criminal," Biden said of Putin, on the heels of reports of mass killings of civilians by Russian-controlled troops in the town of Bucha, northwest of Ukraine's capital of Kyiv.

"This guy is brutal, and what's happening in Bucha is outrageous and everyone's seen it," Biden told reporters.

"I think it is a war crime ... He should be held accountable."

Biden also said that he plans to seek additional sanctions on Russia for its conduct during the war, which began with an invasion on Feb. 24.