What to do if you aren’t offered an employer-sponsored retirement plan at work

Saving for retirement is an important financial task.

But what should workers do if they don't have access to a sponsored plan, such as a 401(k), through their employer?

In 2021, 28% of workers in private industry and state and local government didn't have an employer-sponsored retirement plan, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

People employed in service industries, part-time workers, those who aren't represented by a union and those who make the lowest wages are the least likely to have help saving for retirement from an employer. Even if they do, they are less likely than other workers to take advantage of the plan, the data shows.

Luckily, there are still ways that these workers can save for retirement.

The individual retirement account

Often the first thing advisors recommend to those who don't have an employer-sponsored 401(k) is opening a Roth individual retirement account, where you'd set up your own contributions with after-tax dollars.

"I love the Roth IRA for young investors," said Tess Zigo, a certified financial planner at Emerge Wealth Strategies in Lisle, Illinois. That's because young people are usually in a lower tax bracket early in their careers than they will be later, she added.

Money saved in a Roth IRA grows tax-free and you don't have owe taxes to withdraw the money in retirement. People using a Roth IRA can also put away a nice chunk of money each year. In 2022, the total you can save in a Roth IRA is $6,000, or $7,000 if you're age 50 or older.