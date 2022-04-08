‘Dancing with the Stars’ moves to Disney+ as company looks to boost streaming subscriptions

This season's remaining four couples will dance and compete in their final two rounds of dances in the live season finale where one will win the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

"Dancing with the Stars" fans will need to sign up for Disney+ if they want to watch the new season of the popular dancing competition.

The show, which received a two-year pick-up, will premiere exclusively on the streaming service this fall in the U.S. and Canada, becoming the first live series to make its debut on the Disney-owned platform.

Shifting "Dancing with the Stars" to Disney+ gives Disney an opportunity to capture new viewers who have cut ties with cable and to increase subscriber growth. Disney said in March that it would add a lower-priced, ad-supported Disney+ tier later this year.

Disney ended last quarter with nearly 130 million total subscribers for its Disney+ platform and reiterated its guidance of reaching between 230 million to 260 million subscribers by 2024.

"'Dancing with the Stars' has been a beloved staple on ABC for 30 seasons and brought so much joy to millions of viewers," said Dana Walden, chairman of entertainment, Walt Disney Television, in a statement. "As we're significantly expanding our unscripted slate at ABC, this is a great opportunity to introduce this show to a whole new generation of fans on Disney+."

"Dancing with the Stars" has aired on ABC since 2005.

It appears that football will be taking some of the "Dancing with the Stars'" spots in ABC's Monday night line-up. Earlier this year, it was announced that one Monday in the fall Disney would air one game on ESPN and one on ABC on the same night.

The 2022 season is the final year of the current "Monday Night Football" contract. The next contract begins in 2023, and ABC will air three "MNF" games during the season while the rest air exclusively on ESPN.