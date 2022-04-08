Nearly half of Americans plan to save their tax refunds this year

In this article TREE

Anchiy

Tax Day is swiftly approaching, and for most filers that means a refund is also likely on the way. This year, many taxpayers are planning to save any refunds they receive in an effort to boost their personal wealth. Some 46% of people plan to save their refunds, according to a LendingTree survey of more than 1,000 taxpayers conducted online Feb. 7 through Feb. 10. That's higher than the previous two years: 41% in 2021 and 40% in 2020, according to LendingTree. More than 81 million Americans have filed their 2021 tax returns before the April 18 deadline, and the IRS has sent out a total of more than $188 billion in refunds through March 25, the agency reported. Thus far, the average individual refund is $3,263, which is about 12% higher than last year.

For many people, a tax refund is the largest single check they get all year and can be a crucial part of their budget. Aside from saving, Americans are also looking to use their refunds to pay down debt and boost family budgets, the survey showed. "It is good to see that people have used [a refund] or intend to use it primarily to save and pay off debt, especially because things are just getting more expensive by the day and debt is only going to get more expensive as the [Federal Reserve] continues to raise rates," said Matt Schulz, chief credit analyst at LendingTree.

