CNBC Pro

Sell Robinhood shares as user growth weakens, Goldman says

thumbnail
Hannah Miao@hannahmiao_
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProBarclays names Target a top pick, says demand should hold up even in weak economy
Jesse Pound
CNBC ProHere are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Netflix, Tesla, Unity, Disney & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProGuggenheim says Cathie Wood-favorite Teladoc can jump more than 40%
Jesse Pound
Read More