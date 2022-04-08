People who live on these government benefits live close to the federal poverty level. How reform could change that

About 7.7 million Americans count on monthly government checks through a program for low-income seniors or people with disabilities.

Supplemental Security Income, or SSI, as it's known, provided an average benefit of $569 per month as of November.

One big change — updating the program's rules around income from work — could help improve those beneficiaries' standard of living, according to a report from the Urban Institute.

The maximum SSI benefit in 2022 is $841 per month, up from $794 in 2021.

Still, most SSI beneficiaries are within 150% of the federal poverty level, according to the Urban Institute. For a family of one, that's $1,147 per month in 2022.

In addition, many people who receive SSI benefits are unable to work. Only a small percentage of recipients of those government checks are employed at any given time, according to the research.

And when they do work, they are held to strict rules around how much they can make.

Beneficiaries can have up to $20 in unearned income per month, and their first $65 in earnings are exempt from the program's rules. But beyond that threshold, their SSI benefits will be reduced by 50 cents for every dollar of income.

If that sounds low, that is because those thresholds have been unchanged since Congress created the program in 1972.

At the time, it was not common to index benefits to inflation. Social Security disability and retirement benefits had just started to be adjusted for those annual changes.