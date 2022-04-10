Elon Musk suggests people who subscribe to Twitter Blue should be able to pay with dogecoin

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, shown here in March, proposed a series of changes to Twitter's subscription service, including price changes and the option to pay in dogecoin.

Elon Musk is tweeting about Twitter again.

This time, he's come up with a slew of suggestions for Twitter Blue, the social media giant's subscription service. They include a price cut, the option to pay in dogecoin and banning ads.

The billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX — who now owns 9.2% of Twitter — is a prolific Twitter user, often moving markets with his tweets.

He was appointed to Twitter’s board of directors on Tuesday and said he looks forward to working with the board to make "significant improvements to Twitter in the coming months."

Launched in June, Twitter Blue is the social media giant's first subscription service for those willing to pay for exclusive access to special features — such as an "Undo Tweet" feature, customized Twitter app icons and the ability to add bookmarks.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Musk suggested there should be no ads and that the subscription price be cut.